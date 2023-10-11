BLACKPINK makes history as FIRST girl group with 20 songs surpassing 200 million streams on Spotify

BLACKPINK, the renowned girl group, has once again made history on Spotify by achieving an unprecedented milestone. They have become the first girl group to have an impressive 20 songs surpassing 200 million streams on the music platform. This remarkable accomplishment underscores BLACKPINK's ongoing dominance and influence in the global music scene.

BLACKPINK’s 20 songs surpass 200 million streams

BLACKPINK's hit song Stay has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 200 million streams on Spotify. This marks the 20th song from the group to achieve this feat, setting a new all-time record for girl groups. BLACKPINK has expanded its lead, surpassing Little Mix, who currently has twelve songs with over 200 million streams on Spotify. The list of BLACKPINK songs with 200 million streams on Spotify includes: STAY, How You Like That, Kill This Love, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Pink Venom, Kiss and Make Up, and Ice Cream. Shut Down, As If It’s Your Last, Lovesick Girls, BOOMBAYAH, PLAYING WITH FIRE, Pretty Savage, WHISTLE, Sour Candy, Forever Young, Typa Girl, Don’t Know What To Do, Love To Hate Me, Tally As each day passes, BLACKPINK's streaming numbers on Spotify continue to climb, setting the stage for a potentially historic achievement in the year-end total count. The group's consistent popularity and widespread appeal hint at the possibility of further milestones and records as they aim to leave an indelible mark on the music landscape. This accomplishment reaffirms BLACKPINK's unrivaled success and popularity, cementing their status as one of the most influential girl groups in the music industry.

BLACKPINK’s recent activities

In another recent remarkable achievement, BLACKPINK's iconic hit, Forever Young, has crossed the 300 million streams mark on Spotify, becoming the group's 15th song to reach this milestone. This accomplishment stands as an unprecedented all-time record for girl groups. BLACKPINK's outstanding success includes an impressive fifteen songs with over 300 million streams on Spotify.

The group's full-length album, THE ALBUM, released on October 2, 2020, marked a significant milestone within three years of its release by amassing over 3 billion listens on Spotify globally. The album, featuring chart-toppers like How You Like That, Ice Cream with Selena Gomez, and Bet You Wanna featuring Cardi B, swiftly climbed various charts, including the Billboard 200 and Gaon Album Chart.

Adding to their triumphs, BLACKPINK's second full-length album, BORN PINK, achieved the milestone of crossing 2 billion streams on Spotify within a year of its release. This exceptional feat establishes them as the only girl group and female K-pop act with such an extensive number of streams on an album. BLACKPINK continues to make history and set records, solidifying its status as a global music icon.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat



ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa: LALISA and Money make her first K-pop soloist with 14 million likes on two music videos