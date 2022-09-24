BLACKPINK makes history as latest release ‘BORN PINK’ tops UK’s official album chart

On the latest UK official chart released on September 23rd, BLACKPINK took the first place with their 2nd full-length album 'BORN PINK', beating out prominent artists such as Suede and Rina Sawayama. BLACKPINK's previous highest ranking on this chart was 2nd with their first full-length album 'The Album' in 2020.

The official chart introduced the albums that rose to the top of the new chart with an article titled "BLACKPINK's album made history by being the first K-pop girl group to top the charts" on the same day. The official chart is considered one of the two biggest charts in the pop music industry along with the US Billboard chart. BTS was the only Korean singer to reach the top of the UK official album chart. Singer Psy topped the official single chart with 'Gangnam Style' in 2012.