BLACKPINK makes history as latest release ‘BORN PINK’ tops UK’s official album chart
BLACKPINK’s ‘BORN PINK’ reached the no. 1 spot on UK’s official album chart, showing the group’s unwavering popularity.
On the latest UK official chart released on September 23rd, BLACKPINK took the first place with their 2nd full-length album 'BORN PINK', beating out prominent artists such as Suede and Rina Sawayama. BLACKPINK's previous highest ranking on this chart was 2nd with their first full-length album 'The Album' in 2020.
The official chart introduced the albums that rose to the top of the new chart with an article titled "BLACKPINK's album made history by being the first K-pop girl group to top the charts" on the same day. The official chart is considered one of the two biggest charts in the pop music industry along with the US Billboard chart. BTS was the only Korean singer to reach the top of the UK official album chart. Singer Psy topped the official single chart with 'Gangnam Style' in 2012.
The title song 'Shut Down' of BLACKPINK's 'BORN PINK' topped the Spotify Weekly Top Song Chart, the world's largest music platform, released on September 23rd. It peaked at the top with 39,186,127 streams over the past week.
No K-pop song has ever reached number one on the Spotify weekly chart.The previous highest ranking was #2 of BLACKPINK's 2nd regular album pre-release song 'Pink Venom'. After breaking their own record, BLACKPINK also wrote a new K-pop record. In addition, BLACKPINK proved that it has secured popular popularity in the mainstream pop market by putting all eight tracks in the album on the top.
