BLACKPINK makes history as ‘Pink Venom’ continues to hold No.1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs

BLACKPINK’s ' Pink Venom ' ranked 7th on the Top Songs Global Weekly Chart. It succeeded in maintaining the top 10 for three weeks in a row on the chart reflecting the global popularity of the largest music streaming platform.

On September 10, BLACKPINK became the first female act to have the longest running No.1 song as ‘Pink Venom’ remains at the top on Hot Trending Songs. Previously, the song became the first song in history to directly debut at No. 1 on the Hot Trending Song chart. BLACKPINK and Lisa are the only female acts to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart for more than a week.

The song went straight to #2 on the Spotify Top Songs Global Weekly Chart in the first week of release, the highest K-Pop chart ever, followed by #4 in the second week. It also broke 100 million streams in 17 days after its release, setting a new record for the shortest time for a female K-pop artist. Not only on Spotify, but also on various global charts, it boasts an overwhelming presence. It has been in the top 40 for three weeks after its first entry at #22 on the UK Official Singles Chart.

Driven by this momentum, BLACKPINK will release their 2nd full-length album 'BORN PINK' at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST) on September 16th. Thanks to the hot popularity of the pre-released song, attention is focused not only on the new music they will play, but also on the streak of various new records that will be written in the future through the title song 'Shut Down'.

