BLACKPINK makes history as the first female group to surpass 40 million followers on Spotify

BLACKPINK, the iconic K-pop girl group, has once again made history by becoming the first female group to surpass 40 million followers on Spotify. The group's popularity is skyrocketing globally since their debut in 2016, and this milestone only cements their status as one of the biggest acts in the music industry.

BLACKPINK creates history again

With hit songs like ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU,’ ‘Kill This Love,’ and ‘Lovesick Girls,’ BLACKPINK has amassed a huge following of fans from all over the world. Their music has a unique blend of K-pop, hip-hop, and EDM, which has captured the hearts of millions of fans globally. It's no wonder that they have now become the first female group in history to reach this milestone on Spotify. Not only that, but they have joined Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Adele, Selena Gomez, and Neha Kakkar as the only female musicians in history to do it.

It was also reported a few days ago that BLACKPINK had broken an all-time Spotify record by surpassing 10 billion streams on the platform, becoming the first girl group in history to do so, demonstrating that they can stay strong despite having few songs in their repertoire and the ability to compete against pop artists with extensive discographies.

BLINK’s reaction

BLACKPINK's latest achievement on Spotify is a testament to their massive fan base and global appeal. They have become a household name in the music industry and have paved the way for other K-pop acts to follow. Their music transcends language barriers and has brought fans together from all over the world.

The group's fans, also known as BLINKs, have been celebrating this achievement on social media. Many took to Twitter to congratulate the girls and express their love and support for BLACKPINK. This milestone is just another addition to the group's long list of achievements, which includes being the first K-pop girl group to headline Coachella and having the most subscribed YouTube channel for a female artist. Their fans around the world are undoubtedly proud and excited to see what the future holds for this incredible group.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH Black Knight trailer: Kim Woo Bin takes action against Song Seung Heon's corrupt empire