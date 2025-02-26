BLACKPINK makes history: Girl group surpasses 96 million YouTube subscribers becoming first K-pop act to do so

BLACKPINK continues to make history! The K-pop girl group is the first musical artist to surpass 96 million YouTube subscribers. With 605 videos released, they are cementing their global dominance. Their record-breaking achievements show their massive popularity and influence in the music industry. As they continue to grow, BLACKPINK proves there’s no stopping them.

The group has 16,443,957 monthly listeners on Spotify, 57.4 million followers on Instagram, and has posted 1,977 times on the latter. On Facebook, they have 20 million followers, and on X (formerly known as Twitter), they have 9.1 million followers. The all-girl group, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rosé, took over the hearts of listeners around the world with their mega-hit songs like DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love, and How You Like That.

Recently, the group announced their 2025 world tour dates, and they are expected to cover 10 stops in different cities. The highly anticipated tour will start at Goyang Stadium, South Korea, with two back-to-back gigs. The next stops are expected to be in Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, and London. The tour will begin in July 2025 and continue into 2026, with Tokyo as the final stop. The group even shared a short video on their social media featuring shots from their previous successful tour.

As for individual projects, the four members are currently engaged in solo activities. Jisoo’s latest drama, Newtopia, was released on 7 February 2025. Her next project is Boyfriend on Demand with Seo In Guk. Jennie is busy with her upcoming album, Ruby. Lisa is occupied with her acting debut in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3, for which she received a lot of praise for her performance. On 25 February, her solo album Alter Ego was leaked—it is scheduled for a release on 28 February 2025. Lisa will also make history as the first K-pop star to perform at the 2025 Oscars (97th Academy Awards) alongside Doja Cat and RAYE. The last member of the group, Rosé, is currently enjoying the success of her first full album, Rosie. Her song APT with Bruno Mars recently climbed the US radio list, reaching number 4 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart.