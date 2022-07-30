BLACKPINK makes history on YouTube with latest track ‘Ready To Love’

BLACKPINK’s collaborative track with PUBG Mobile platform ‘Ready To Love’ premiered on July 29 and has already broken records! The MV became the first girl group MV to surpass 1 million views on YouTube in 2022. ‘Ready for Love' is an attractive song with a cool drop in the chorus that breaks the static flow of a lyrical piano performance.

At BLACKPINK’s recently held in-game concert 'THE VIRTUAL', the first verse soundtrack and part of the performance were introduced for the first time, capturing the eyes and ears of music fans. The music video for 'Ready for Love', which was unveiled along with the euphemism that day, presented a differentiated experience with a clear narrative and a fantasy mise-en-scène. With the three-dimensional sound that stimulates the viewer's five senses and the sensuous spread of virtual world time and space, BLACKPINK's 3D avatar melts into the magnificent and splendid visual beauty, adding to the fun of watching.

In addition to the graphic homage to BLACKPINK's existing hit song music video, discovering collaboration assets is another point of observation. In addition to the opening that reminds game users of the motion of falling from the sky, Easter eggs from the game such as helmets, supply boxes, and energy drinks appeared everywhere, giving a different pleasure.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

