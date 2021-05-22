BLACKPINK makes new record as Kill This Love becomes fastest K Pop Group MV to hit 1.3 billion views

BLACKPINK has just set another YouTube record with their music video for Kill This Love! Read on to find out.

Today seems to be a special day for K-pop groups to break new records! After BTS' massive achievement of hitting 120 million views in the record time of 25 hours and 41 minutes, comes another formidable record by the queens themselves, BLACKPINK! BLACKPINK has just set another YouTube record with their music video for Kill This Love!

On May 22, BLACKPINK’s music video for their 2019 foot-tapping track, Kill This Love surpassed 1.3 billion views on YouTube. The song was originally released on April 5, 2019, at midnight KST, meaning that it took the video just over two years and over a month to achieve this incredible feat. Kill This Love is now the fastest K-pop group music video ever to hit 1.3 billion views, breaking the previous record of two years, two months, and 21 days set by BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU, which became the first K-pop group music video in YouTube history ever to achieve the feat last year.

Meanwhile, after Rosé's super-successful solo debut R and its two amazing tracks, Gone and On The Ground, BLINKS are speculating that Lisa will make her much-awaited solo debut now. DJ Snake teased a supposed collaboration with Lisa via an Instagram story. In the clip, a female voice is singing the lyrics, 'Play Play All Night With You'. BLINKS are convinced it is Lisa's voice. It is said that Lisa will make her debut as a soloist in June this year, however, we don't have an official confirmation on the matter yet.

