BLACKPINK makes new record as ‘Pink Venom’ charts on UK’s Singles Chart for two consecutive weeks

According to the UK official chart on September 2nd, the pre-release song 'Pink Venom' of BLACKPINK’s 2nd regular album 'BORN PINK' was released on the latest chart of this week's official single chart 'Top 100'. It ranked 37th. It fell 15 places from 22 last week, but is still at the top.

BLACKPINK’s highest ranking on the chart is 17th, recorded with 'Sour Candy' in collaboration with Lady Gaga in 2020. BLACKPINK has made a splash by entering a total of 8 songs, including 'Pink Venom', on the UK single chart, which is known as the world's two largest pop charts along with the US Billboard chart.

'Pink Venom' recently debuted at #22 on Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100'. The world's largest music platform Spotify and YouTube are still strong in 'Hot 100' for the time being. On both platforms, scores are reflected in the 'Hot 100'. In addition, BLACKPINK is gaining momentum in the country, with BLACKPINK winning two crowns at the '2022 MTV Video Music Awards' (2022 MTV VMAs), one of the major American popular music awards ceremonies on August 28th The 2nd regular album 'BORN PINK’ will be released on September 16th.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

ALSO READ: Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun and Wi Ha Joon’s latest drama ‘Little Women’ premieres with strong ratings

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.