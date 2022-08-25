BLACKPINK makes yet another record as upcoming album ‘BORN PINK’ surpasses 2 million pre-orders

According to YG Entertainment on August 25th, the pre-orders for BLACKPINK's 2nd regular album 'BORN PINK', which are scheduled to be released on September 16th, have exceeded 2 million copies. This album previously recorded 1.5 million pre-orders within a week of the start of pre-orders, heralding an unexpected surge of popularity.

With about three weeks left until the release of the album, it is worth aiming for sales of more than 3 million copies beyond the 'double million seller'. BLACKPINK achieved the first million-seller of a K-pop girl group with their first full-length album 'THE ALBUM' in 2020. BLACKPINK is proving their overwhelming presence in the mainstream pop market with the pre-released song 'Pink Venom'. This song was the first Korean artist to top the Spotify Top Songs Global Chart for 3 days in a row, and it also foresaw good results on the world's two largest pop charts, the US Billboard and the UK Official Chart.

The music video for 'Pink Venom' also broke the world record for a female artist in this category with about 90.4 million views in the 24 hours it was released, and then broke the 100 million view in 29 hours and 35 minutes, breaking the record for the shortest K-pop girl group. BLACKPINK is driving this momentum and spurring their enthusiasm for their 2nd full-length album. YG said, "The filming of the music video for the title song went smoothly on August 24th."

BLACKPINK departs on August 25th for the 'MTV VMAs' stage held at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, USA on August 28th and the regular 2nd album promotion schedule.

ALSO READ: Casts of Itaewon Class, Love In The Moonlight and The Sound of Magic star in team posters for upcoming show

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.