BLACKPINK marks 7th debut anniversary with projection stunts in cities of United States; Details inside

The K-pop sensation BLACKPINK entered the music industry in the year 2016 and marked its 7th debut anniversary on August 8, 2023. The quartet alongside their fans have been celebrating this milestone by sharing sweet memories they have made in the past seven years. To commemorate this day, the Pink Venom agency YG Entertainment has announced a projection event in the United States. Here's a closer look.

BLACKPINK's 7th Anniversary projection stunts

On August 8, the agency revealed a surprise for fans in the United States. The Kill This Love singers' debut anniversary projection stunts will be held on August 8 in different cities like New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. It is confirmed that not only these three cities but the event will take place in more places which are yet to be announced. YG Entertainment has shared different locations in the above-mentioned cities however it is subject to change. The update on the location will be given with the BLACKPINK discord. In New York, the location is known to be Bowery & Great Jones St. from 8:30 pm to 11:00 pm and at Columbus Circle and 8th Ave from 11:00 pm to 1:30 am. The two locations for Los Angeles are S Vermont Ave & W 6th St. And Melrose Ave & Harper Ave from 8:30 pm to 11:00 pm and 11:00 pm to 1:30 am respectively. In San Francisco, the locations given are Geary St. and Mason St. From 8:30 pm to 11:00 pm and Howard St. BTW 1st and 2nd. Fans can not contain their excitement to celebrate their idols' anniversary in their respective cities.

BLACKPINK members' latest update

All four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa took to social media to embrace the memories they made together in the past seven years as one of the most successful groups in K-pop. The girls showed off their bond by sharing photos and pictures from their debut era and expressed their love and gratitude for each other as well as their dedicated fans. Member Rosé wrote a heartfelt caption as she thanked everyone around the group who had shown them love and support. She also shared childhood images of herself, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa as she turned back to see how far the talented girls have come.

