BLACKPINK member Lisa's debut solo album 'LALISA' officially debuts on Billboard Hot 100 chart at THIS spot

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s solo debut has charted in on Billboard’s Hot 100! On September 20, Billboard announced that 'LALISA' had debuted at the number 84 on this week’s Hot 100. Not just that, 'LALISA' also ranked at the number2 this week on the Global 200 chart and the Global Excl. U.S. chart, just below 'Stay' by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber.

According to Billboard, Lisa is the second member of BLACKPINK to have a solo entry on the Hot 100 after Rosé’s 'On the Ground' entered at the number 70 earlier this year and entered the Global 200 chart at number 1, and the Global Excl. U.S. chart at number 1. On September 10, Lisa made her long-awaited solo debut with her first single album 'LALISA' and its title track of the same name. Within hours of its release, Lisa’s new song 'LALISA' soared to the top of iTunes charts in 60 countries and amassed 79 million views on YouTube in 24 hours. Besides that, Lisa topped Gaon Chart. Also, 'LALISA' sold 736K copies (Hanteo chart) domestically in its first week of release, setting a new record as a female artist, both solo and group. The number is even higher than the initial sales of 690K set by BLACKPINK's 'THE ALBUM'.

Meanwhile, Lisa has announced plans to release an exclusive performance for the other track on her album ‘LALISA’, ‘MONEY’. ‘MONEY’ is being expected to further bolster Lisa’s standing as a solo artist. A teaser poster for the track was released along with the announcement as Lisa can be seen dressed in a chic outfit complimenting her invincible beauty. The performance video for ‘MONEY’ will be released on September 23 at midnight KST (September 22, 8:30 PM IST).

