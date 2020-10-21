BLACKPINK member Rosé on receiving love from BLINKS for her unique voice: It feels like a great compliment

In a recent interview, Rosé shed light on receiving love for her "unique voice" while admitting that her goal at the time of BLACKPINK's debut was to be a good singer rather than a different singer.

BLACKPINK have surely had a memorable October 2020 as they finally released their first official studio album BLACKPINK: The Album which included several chart-topping singles and collaborations with artists like Selena Gomez in Ice Cream and Cardi B in Bet You Wanna. Moreover, Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé and Jennie were also their intimate, vulnerable selves in the recently released documentary BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky which introduced the popular Korean girl group to an even bigger audience, besides their loyal and faithful BLINKS.

When it comes to Rosé, ever since her debut, fans have been very appreciative of the singer's vocal timbre calling it "unique". But, what does the 23-year-old singer have to say about receiving love from BLINKS for her vocals? In an interview with Dazed Korea via Soompi, Rosé confessed that she didn't think she had a unique voice during the time of BLACKPINK's debut in 2015. "My goal was to become a 'good singer' rather than a 'different singer,'" Rosé clarified while adding that she didn't practice to create a special tone or voice colour.

"The current reviews seem to acknowledge my uniqueness, so it feels like a great compliment," Rosé cutely concluded to Dazed Korea.

Meanwhile, speaking of BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky, many were mighty impressed with Rosé for being so open about her fears and the struggles with stardom including feeling homesick. The singer was also seen breaking down while she recalled her childhood and how she used to never stay away from for more than two weeks.

