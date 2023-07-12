BLACKPINK members conquer all spots on Top 10 most streamed songs by K-pop female artists in Spotify history

BLACKPINK conquered the top 10 spots in the most-streamed K-pop songs by female acts. Jennie and Lisa also marked their names on the list with solo music besides charting songs as a group. Thai member Lisa reigns at the No. 1 spot with her almost 2-year-old song MONEY which surpassed the quartet's How You Like That with over 822 million streams.

BLACKPINK rules Spotify Streams

BLACKPINK is all over Spotify with their songs, one by one each spot on the most-streamed K-pop song by female acts taken over by the group. The top 10 most-streamed female K-pop songs are by BLACKPINK the group, members Jennie and Lisa as soloists. The group has not yet released any group song this year given their busy schedule for the BORN PINK WORLD TOUR and the solo debut of member Jisoo. Despite no group music in 2023, BLACKPINK set the bar high with streams surpassing other active female acts in K-pop to dominate the most-streamed songs. BLACKPINK's Jennie and Lisa debuted as solo acts in 2019 and 2021 respectively. Even after years of release, fans' enjoyed the two members' solo music which made Lisa's Money the most-streamed K-pop female song. The group's collaboration for the song Kiss And Make Up with pop star Dua Lipa also sits at No. 5 on the list. Other title tracks and pre-release songs since their debut in 2016 are also steadily rising up with increasing streams every day. Every other day BLACKPINK members have been breaking records and creating history proving their popularity as the K-pop female group in the world.

Top 10 most-streamed K-pop songs by female artists (as of July 6)

MONEY by Lisa (822 million and counting) How You Like That by BLACKPINK: (813 million and counting) Kill This Love by BLACKPINK: (722 million and counting) DDU-DU DDU-DU by BLACKPINK: (618 million and counting) Kiss and Make Up by Dua Lipa & BLACKPINK: (575 million and counting) Pink Venom by BLACKPINK: (537 million and counting) Ice Cream by BLACKPINK: (512 million and counting) SOLO by Jennie: (506 million and counting) As If It's Your Last by BLACKPINK: (489 million and counting) Shut Down by BLACKPINK: (476 million and counting)

