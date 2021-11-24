BLACKPINK members having a full group comeback soon?

BLACKPINK has become a formidable name in the worldwide music industry with the group’s continued breakthrough across multiple standings. And while their achievements need no introduction, it is an ongoing effort by the group’s members that has landed them on the list of the most desired acts. 4 single albums, 3 EPs, 2 studio albums and multiple singles and collaborations later, the group has been faring exceptionally well.

BLINKs (fans) have been waiting for an update regarding BLACKPINK’s group activities since their last four-person musical release came about in October 2020 with their first studio album ‘The Album’ that smashed innumerable records. Since then the girls have taken to solo endeavours, excelling in more ways than one.

However, the wait seems to be over for OT4 stans as the girls presented them with a full group selfie on November 23. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa all shared the same selfie on their Instagram stories tagging each other and adding words and emojis of endearment. Check out this selfie that all the 4 girls shared with their fans, captured from Lisa's Instagram stories.

They each returned to South Korea from their international schedules in Paris and the USA and seem to have reunited. This comes after YG Entertainment recently called foul on a teaser poster that seemed to be making the rounds on the internet. The girls’ agency also confirmed that through the group was planning for a comeback, the said poster was not official and they will release more information once the schedule is confirmed.

One can only hope that the girls met for a nice recording session and we’ll be graced with another bop soon!

