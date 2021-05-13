BLACKPINK members Jennie and Lisa's 5 best moments that give us friendship goals

5 moments from BLACKPINK Jennie and Lisa's friendship that gives us friendship goals! Read on to find out.

BLACKPINK members share a great friendship and camaraderie with each other and it shows. BLINKS have vouched for the fact that the members show very easy-going and sisterly bond amongst themselves. One such amazing friendship in BLACKPINK is between Jennie and Lisa. Jennie and Lisa are two enigmatic rappers of BLACKPINK, JenLisa as they are fondly called, are loved by fans. We take a look at the 5 best JenLisa moments that gives us friendship goals.

1. The girl-sass part in Kill This Love

JenLisa exuded sassy gossip girl vibes in their rap-duet part, marking an iconic moment for JenLisa! 'Feelin' like a sinner\ It's so fire with him I go boo hoo\ He said you like crazy\ Thank you baby\ I owe it all to you\ Got me all messed up\ His love is my favourite\ But you plus me sadly can be dangerous. Queens JenLisa!

2. When they proudly announced their ship name

Jennie and Lisa know how much BLINKS love them and they proudly announced their ship name 'JenLisa' to their fans! Check out BLACKPINK's reaction to BLINKS cheering for JenLisa!

3. Lisa waking up Jennie in a funny way

Lisa is an energising bunny and well, Jennie is not exactly having any of Lisa's extra-ness. Check out the video below where Jennie royally ignored Lisa's fun attempts at waking her.

4. When Jennie made a speech for Lisa in Thai

BLINKS cheered loudly as Jennie made a sweet speech in Thai for Lisa. Lisa grew emotional and was seen wiping her tears, touched by Jennie's sweet words about her. Aww.

5. When Jennie got emotional meeting Lisa's parents

Lisa's parents, her home-maker mum and chef father made a surprise visit to BLACKPINK's house. Lisa's mum gave a sweet hug to Jennie too, who obviously got emotional seeing Lisa's parents. Jennie revealed that JenLisa went on a dinner date with their parents and it was a great moment of bonding between the members. *We need a box of tissues!*

