BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rosé support Lisa; spotted arriving at Crazy Horse in Paris

BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Rosé were recently spotted making their way to the prestigious Crazy Horse theater in Paris to attend Lisa's much-anticipated show. Lisa had previously shared her excitement about participating in the renowned risqué performances at Crazy Horse, a famed cabaret in Paris. The K-pop idol is scheduled for five exclusive performances on September 28, 29, and 30. Demonstrating their solidarity and support, Jisoo and Rosé were seen arriving at the Crazy Horse in Paris to cheer on their fellow BLACKPINK member.

Jisoo and Rosé arrive for Lisa’s performance

Lisa's BLACKPINK bandmates, Jisoo and Rosé, were recently seen heading to the Crazy Horse theater to attend Lisa's highly anticipated and spectacular show, demonstrating their strong support. Lisa had previously disclosed her involvement in the renowned risqué performances at Crazy Horse, a prestigious cabaret in Paris. The K-pop sensation is slated for five exclusive performances on September 28, 29, and 30, promising an unforgettable experience against the vibrant backdrop of Crazy Horse.

Leading up to the event, Lisa's upcoming show at Crazy Horse stirred various reactions among netizens due to its unconventional nature. However, Lisa remained undeterred, maintaining her excitement and anticipation just a day before the scheduled performances.

On September 28, amidst their presence in Paris for Paris Fashion Week, Jisoo and Rosé, fellow members of BLACKPINK, were spotted heading to Crazy Horse, some even spotted them carrying flowers for Lisa, exemplifying their unwavering support for their fellow BLACKPINK member's captivating showcase.

Lisa at Crazy Horse Paris

BLACKPINK’s Lisa set fans' hearts aflutter by teasing snippets from her upcoming performances at Crazy Horse Paris. Taking to her Instagram, she shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from her practice sessions for the anticipated show in Paris. Lisa, celebrated for her remarkable dance skills and artistic prowess, is poised to unveil a new facet of her talent. The announcement for this exciting collaboration was initially made in early September.

Renowned as Le Crazy Horse Saloon or Le Crazy Horse de Paris, this iconic Parisian cabaret is famous for its enchanting performances by female dancers. Among the highlighted acts is the theater's unique renditions of But I'm a Good Girl and Crisis? What Crisis? Lisa's involvement in such a prestigious venue adds an extra layer of anticipation for fans eagerly awaiting her captivating performances unfolding soon. Lisa's debut show at Crazy Horse took place on September 28, with fellow BLACKPINK members in attendance, some people in attendance saying they brought Lisa flowers for her inaugural show creating a notable moment of support. Subsequent shows followed on September 29 and 30. The swift sell-out of tickets underscores Lisa's immense popularity and influence, marking a resounding success for the much-anticipated performances at the iconic venue.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa sets Guinness World Record with MONEY becoming first K-pop soloist with 1 billion streams