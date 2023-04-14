BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé dazzle on latest Blackpink The Game posters

Earlier today, an update was released by BLACKPINK for their much-awaited game ‘Blackpink The Game’. In the said update, the group dropped an alluring poster of the game where BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé can be seen dazzling in chic outfits. Within just a short span of time, the game’s official social media handle has managed to garner over 100 thousand followers. With the release of the game’s latest posters, fans’ enthusiasm has been fueled further. The poster that was released just a few hours ago has managed to amass a whopping count of over 17,000 likes.

Blackpink The Game

‘Blackpink The Game’ is an upcoming game being launched by YG Entertainment’s hit girl group BLACKPINK. In the game, players will have the ability to train the members and explore a plethora of dimensions in a multiverse setting that will be based on BLACKPINK’s IP. The game will be reportedly released in the second half of 2023. The latter means that fans will not have to wait too long before they can finally get a chance to try the much-awaited ‘Blackpink The Game’. The latest posters unveiled for the game show Jisoo dressed in bright pastel colours while Jennie can be dazzling in an on-brand black-pink outfit. While Rosé can be seen flexing a chic black and white outfit and beret, Lisa is stunning fans with a denim jumpsuit.

BLACKPINK in 2023

Girl group BLACKPINK started the year with quite a bang when their smash hit DDU-DU DDU-DU crossed 2 billion views on its official music video. The South Korean girl group is currently on its Born Pink World Tour. The latter is BLACKPINK’s second worldwide tour and has been organized in parallel to the promotion of their latest album ‘BORN PINK’. The tour began in the second half of last year and is scheduled to conclude in mid-July this year.

The tour commenced in the South Korean capital of Seoul and is scheduled to conclude in Paris, France. By the time the tour is finished, BLACKPINK would have successfully toured in 21 countries across 4 continents of the world.

