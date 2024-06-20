BLACKPINK members likely to reunite for 8th debut anniversary celebrations while pursuing solo careers; Report

BLACKPINK members are reportedly set to reunite for their 8th debut anniversary celebrations on August 8, while focusing on solo careers for the rest of the year. Meanwhile, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé will release solo albums, and Jisoo will focus on acting.

BLACKPINK members to reportedly celebrate 8th anniversary with fans

On June 19, K-media outlet TenAsia reported that BLACKPINK members are in talks to reunite for their 8th debut anniversary on August 8, while focusing on their solo careers for the remainder of the year. This significant milestone marks eight years since their debut, and plans for a special event for fans are underway. Although the format of this celebration is still under discussion, it is clear that the anniversary holds special meaning for the members.

According to the report, despite the anticipated anniversary event, BLACKPINK’s full-group activities are unlikely to occur this year. Instead, the members would focus on individual projects. Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé are expected to release solo albums, while Jisoo will concentrate on her acting career, starring in dramas and movies.

More details about BLACKPINK members’ solo activities

In late 2023, YG Entertainment confirmed the renewal of exclusive group contracts for all BLACKPINK members, signaling a continued commitment to the group's collective endeavors. However, each member has also embarked on individual paths. Rosé signed an exclusive contract with THEBLACKLABEL, led by producer Teddy. Jennie established ODD ATELIER, a one-person label with her mother as the representative. Jisoo founded BLISSOO, a new label under her older brother's company Biomom, and Lisa launched her own independent label, LLOUD.

Advertisement

Starting in the second half of this year, each member will prioritize their individual activities. Lisa will be the first to embark on an officially solo independent career with the release of her new single ROCKSTAR on June 28. This release is highly anticipated as it marks the first music project since her partnership with LLOUD and RCA Records, a major label under Sony Music. Additionally, Lisa is set to make her Hollywood acting debut in White Lotus Season 3, which has fans eagerly awaiting her performance on a global stage in 2025.

Jennie recently unveiled her solo project Slow Motion, featuring Matt Champion, and SPOT! with rapper-producer ZICO under ODD ATELIER. Her projects have garnered widespread acclaim, showcasing her versatility and artistic flair. Jennie also participated in the variety show Apartment 404 and joined Billie Eilish for an exclusive segment during the American singer's promotion in South Korea for her new album.

Jisoo is set to return to the screen with the drama Influenza, starring alongside Park Jung Min and Kim Joon Han. She will also star in the film adaptation of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint opposite Lee Min Ho, further solidifying her presence in the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, Rosé is preparing to release new solo music under THEBLACKLABEL, continuing her journey as a solo artist.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Plans for BLACKPINK's group activities are underway': YG Ent hints at quartet's return