BLACKPINK members look ethereal in the first edgy title posters for new pre-release track ‘Pink Venom’

On August 10, YG Entertainment released the title posters for BLACKPINK's pre-release track ‘Pink Venom’ and they look absolutely amazing! Dressed in various shades of pink, the members bring a futuristic look in the leather and latex looks! The song will be out on August 19 by 1PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

Previously, BLACKPINK confirmed to release their 2nd regular album 'BORN PINK' on September 16th. YG Entertainment, the agency, announced the teaser image of 'BORN PINK' on the official blog on August 10th. YG said, "Please look forward to an album full of music that matches BLACKPINK's unique identity, which is the fatal aura itself."

BLACKPINK will release the single 'Pink Venom' on August 19th before the release of the regular album. Starting with the Seoul concert in October, the world tour will be held in North America, Europe and Asia. Previously, 'BTS' performed 62 times in the world, including 'Love Yourself' and 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' in 2018 and 2019 just before the COVID-19, totaling 2,062,000. attracted people. This is the biggest tour in K-pop history.

BLACKPINK is also expected to show off its formidable majesty.The members expressed their excitement.The members said, "I'm happy to be able to deliver news from pre-released songs to regular albums and tours one after another." BLACKPINK debuted in August 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with ‘Ice Cream’ (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with ‘The Album’ (2020), which is also the best-selling album by a Korean girl group of all time and the first to sell more than one million copies. They were the first Korean girl group to enter and top Billboard's Emerging Artists chart and to top the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart three times.

