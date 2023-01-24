BLACKPINK members reportedly offered millions of dollars to renew contract with YG Entertainment; Fans react

YG Entertainment is going through a myriad of changes in regard to the contract renewals of its beloved artists. This includes the BIGBANG members, out of whom only leader G-Dragon remains in the original company while the others have long moved over. T.O.P and Daesung have left the company and Taeyang has moved to THEBLACKLABEL. Actor Kang Dong Won also parted ways at the same time. All six members of iKON departed with their group name intact, which was a rare sighting for the Yang Hyun Suk-founded label. And finally, the big question in the room remains- Will BLACKPINK renew contracts with YG Entertainment?

As reports of other artists from the label leaving or choosing to renew were revealed to the public, questions about the quartet’s future were raised simultaneously. Many rumours started floating about saying that the girls had moved to the company’s subsidiary THEBLACKLABEL much like BIGBANG’s Taeyang. The girl group had reportedly begun discussing their contracts way back in 2021. However, the agency was quick to shut down any such claims in December itself, saying that a lot of time remained for their contract talk with BLACKPINK. It is known that the contract for the group is set until August 2023 and any renewals or departures will have to be sorted out by then if the stars do not wish to become free agents.

YG Entertainment is known to give such responses before revealing the final decision, and fans have cited a similar reply regarding iKON previously.

Contract renewal

Now, reports of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa being offered millions of dollars ti stay back and not change agencies are making rounds on the internet. Industry insiders have shared their two bits on this saying that the company is planning on spending a lot to be able to retain the group as well as the girls.

Lisa remains one of the most sought-after artists in the world with netizens reporting posts of there being interest from the Chinese companies who are ready to put in 100 billion KRW (about $81.2 million USD approximately) to get the Thai star to join them. As to how much truth there is to these talks, one can never know. Lalisa Manobal’s global influence thickening further in her homeland as well as other Southeast Asian countries is said to be the driving force behind this.

What is YG Entertainment willing to offer?

While all is said and done, and the ball is in YG Entertainment's court, netizens are wondering if they are even in a position to come up with a viable counteroffer. Insiders have quoted that the agency is expected to put down at least 20 billion KRW (about $16.2 million USD approximately) per member to keep BLACKPINK going strong for about 2 to 3 more years. These numbers on one hand are making netizens wonder if the company will in fact be able to earn back the money they invest in the said time or if it will be a no-brainer for them to sign with the girls as they are more likely to continue with the group promotions thanks to their massive fandom.

BLACKPINK’s plans in 2023

As of now, the girls are on their BORN PINK World Tour which began in Seoul, South Korea last year and has moved over to the USA, Europe and more recently Asia, strengthening the already present global status of the group. BLACKPINK was also announced as one of the headliners, the first for any K-pop girl group, at this year’s Coachella music festival where they will perform for 2 weekends. Their concert shows were planned until the end of June, after which their performance at the BST Hyde Park 2023 festival in early July.

Moreover, earlier it was announced that Jisoo would be making her solo music debut in 2023 following her acting debut in 2022 with K-drama ‘Snowdrop’ opposite Jung Hae In. And while no schedule has officially been revealed so far, it is expected to be in the first half of the year. The other members have not stated plans of making any comebacks yet however, Jennie will be making her acting debut as Anys in The Weeknd’s HBO program ‘The Idol’, also starring Lily-Rose Depp in the lead role. Sam Levinson who created ‘Euphoria’, which is a popular show led by Zendaya, is also behind it.