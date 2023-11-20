BLACKPINK members to continue as team under YG Entertainment, 2 members sign with company; Report

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have decided to continue their group activities under YG Entertainment, according to reports by Munhwa Ilbo released on November 20. While the members will carry on as a group with the company, the exclusive contract with each member did not come to fruition. Two of the members have agreed to continue with them for the group activities. According to the South Korean media outlet Munhwa Ilbu, it has been officially confirmed that the rest of the members will be signing too. Though the members have agreed to go on with the agency, agreeing to the purpose of BLACKPINK's activities, none have renewed their individual exclusive contract with them till now.