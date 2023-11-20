BLACKPINK members to continue as team under YG Entertainment, 2 members sign with company; Report

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have reportedly decided to continue their team activities under YG Entertainment with 2 of them already signing related contract. Read more below.

Written by Moumita Chakraborty Published on Nov 20, 2023   |  07:34 AM IST  |  2.7K
BLACKPINK: courtesy of YG Entertainment
BLACKPINK: courtesy of YG Entertainment

Key Highlight

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have decided to continue their group activities under YG Entertainment, according to reports by Munhwa Ilbo released on November 20. While the members will carry on as a group with the company, the exclusive contract with each member did not come to fruition. Two of the members have agreed to continue with them for the group activities. According to the South Korean media outlet Munhwa Ilbu, it has been officially confirmed that the rest of the members will be signing too. Though the members have agreed to go on with the agency, agreeing to the purpose of BLACKPINK's activities, none have renewed their individual exclusive contract with them till now. 

About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty
Moumita Chakraborty
Writer

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Munhwa ilbo

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!