BLACKPINK: From monochrome looks to retro glam; Here are Lisa’s go to style trends that we’re taking note of

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has amazing style, and today we are looking back at the top trends we’d love to cop from her coveted wardrobe.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is a style maven in her own right, while all band members of the all-girl gang are super stylish, Lisa definitely tops our list with her refreshing aesthetic. What makes Lisa stand out is her no-fuss dressing and how she manages to make basics look oh so luxurious with her effortless styling. Today, we’re looking back at some of Lisa’s most coveted styles that are winning in our books!

Lisa is a fan of oversized clothing, and with the extra lockdown weight, we are too! The trend goes beyond loungewear and can be dressed up or down with bike shorts, a chic pair of trousers of a tennis skirt in true Lisa style!

Bohemian glam is a tricky trend that Lisa has mastered over the years. The idol loves pairing boho silhouettes with over the top accessories for an easygoing yet glamorous look.

Black is a staple when it comes to building a wardrobe, be it anywhere in the world; it’s slimming, versatile and suits all skin tones and shapes! Lisa is also obviously a fan of the colour with good reason, the idol has been spotted several times rocking a monochromatic black outfit, with all black details and just jewellery that stands out! This look is already going on our Pinterest board.

Lisa also has an eye for retro fashion, while the idol can be ultra-modern with her style at times, a look through her Instagram also suggests that her personal style is inclined towards 70s styles. The singer frequently sports oversized camel coats, wide-leg blue jeans and high-neck white sweaters.

Credits :Instagram

