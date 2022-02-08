BLACKPINK nabs another first as ‘How You Like That’ performance video crosses 1 Billion views

History makers! On February 7, as noticed by multiple fans, around 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST), BLACKPINK’s dance performance video for their super-hit track ‘How You Like That’ crossed the 1 Billion views mark on YouTube, making it the first of its kind to score this big. This is officially BLACKPINK’s sixth video to record the milestone, and the first dance performance video ever to do so.

Soon, the official BLACKPINK accounts congratulated the fans for their efforts as below.

This follows the five official music videos of BLACKPINK, ‘DDU-DDU DDU-DU’, ‘Kill This Love’, ‘BOOMBAYAH’, ‘As If It’s Your Last’ and ‘How You Like That’, that have previously recorded 1 billion views on YouTube. Released on July 6, 2020, it took the dance performance video only one year and seven months to reach this number.

The track, a wondrous mixture of EDM, hip hop, trap, club and pop has been a fan-favourite ever since its release on June 26, 2020. The choreography of the song is chic and every bit BLACKPINK as dressed in black with a pink background, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa engage in trendy moves that wowed the internet. It peaked on Gaon and went on to break multiple records including the most views within 24 hours for a music video, fastest 100 and 200 million views and more.

Lead single from the girl group’s first studio album, ‘The Album’, watch the original dance performance video for ‘How You Like That’ below.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Comeback soon? Fans guess what’s cooking in BLACKPINK’s kitchen as Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa do a livestream