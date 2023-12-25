BLACKPINK, NewJeans top December idol group brand reputation rankings, BTS follows
BLACKPINK has topped December idol group brand reputation rankings. Groups NewJeans and BTS land in second and third spot respectively.
-
BLACKPINK tops December idol group brand reputation rankings
-
Groups NewJeans, BTS and SEVENTEEN land in top 4 respectively
BLACKPINK, NewJeans, and BTS have clinched the top three spots in this month's idol group brand reputation rankings, as disclosed by the Korean Business Research Institute. The rankings were calculated by analyzing consumer engagement, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes for different idol groups. The data collection period spanned from November 14 to December 14, providing insights into the public perception and popularity of these groups.
Top 5 of December idol group brand reputation rankings
BLACKPINK has surged to the top of this month's rankings with an impressive 118.35 percent surge in their brand reputation index since November, accumulating a total score of 5,711,207. Noteworthy phrases in the group's keyword analysis includes exclusive contract, Yang Hyun Suk, and YG Entertainment, while their top-related terms comprised renew contracts, collaborate, and soar. The positivity-negativity analysis for BLACKPINK also disclosed an impressive score of 93.09 percent positive reactions. This significant ascent is particularly noteworthy as the group had held the sixth spot in the rankings just the previous month in November.
NewJeans has moved up to second place with a brand reputation index of 4,938,338, showing a 21.40 percent increase in their score from last month. In November, the group held the third spot with a brand reputation index of 4,067,932.
BTS secured the third spot this month with a brand reputation index of 4,702,347. In November, BTS had claimed the top position with a brand reputation index of 6,057,076. The positivity-negativity analysis for BTS also unveiled an impressive score of 92.94 percent positive reactions in November.
SEVENTEEN secured the fourth position with an index of 3,769,086. Notably, in November, SEVENTEEN had landed on the second place with a brand reputation index of 4,579,540, reflecting a substantial 26.06 percent increase in their score since October.
Concluding the top five for December, IVE secured the fifth spot with a brand reputation index of 3,345,070. Interestingly, IVE maintained their position at fourth place in November with a brand reputation index of 3,890,014.
Top 30 of December idol group brand reputation rankings
- BLACKPINK
- NewJeans
- BTS
- SEVENTEEN
- IVE
- BABYMONSTER
- RIIZE
- Stray Kids
- LE SSERAFIM
- Red Velvet
- aespa
- BTOB
- EXO
- Girls’ Generation
- TWICE
- NCT
- VIXX
- ZEROBASEONE
- OH MY GIRL
- THE BOYZ
- Super Junior
- SHINee
- (G)I-DLE
- ATEEZ
- ASTRO
- INFINITE
- Apink
- ENHYPEN
- MONSTA X
- H1-KEY
