BLACKPINK perform with live orchestra in Paris; Group poses with tennis star Roger Federer

On January 25th, BLACKPINK attended the French Hospital Foundation Gala Concert held at Le Zenith Arena in Paris, France. It is an event hosted by a charity organization headed by Brigitte Macron, the first lady of France, as the chairman of the board. Every year, it continues various fundraising events and volunteer activities with the goal of 'improving hospitalization conditions for sick children'. BLACKPINK’s performance:

BLACKPINK became the first K-pop artist to be invited to the concert. Following famous pop stars such as Pharrell Williams and Mika, they did the closing performance and performed the title song 'Shut Down' and the pre-release song 'Pink Venom' from their 2nd regular album. The orchestra melody was added to BLACKPINK’s overwhelming performance, giving a thrilling impression. World-renowned French cellist Gautier Capucon contributed to the accompaniment of 'Pink Venom', and Swedish violinist Daniel Lozakovich, who is called the 'classic royal', reproduced the melodious violin performance of Paganini's 'La Campanella', the original sampling of 'Shut Down', leaving a deep impression. BLACKPINK’s social work: About two years ago, BLACKPINK was appointed as the SDG Advocate for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG Advocate), and they are working hard to deliver messages on a total of 17 main goals, including 'responding to climate change' and 'education'. In addition, they are participating in various social contribution activities such as COP26 public relations ambassador and participation in various public interest campaigns.

BLACKPINK with Roger Federer: On January 27th, Roger Federer revealed a picture taken with the four members of BLACKPINK and explained why he belatedly revealed the picture, saying, “My kids said this was a definite IG post”. This post became an instant viral post, garnering over 1.1 million likes.