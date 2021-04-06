BLACKPINK: From pleated skirts to co ord sets; Three trends Rosé is currently obsessed with

We are looking back at 3 trends that BLACKPINK’s Rosé is currently obsessed with. Scroll down to see the full list.

As Kpop bands take centre stage, the world has not only witnessed their amazing music but also their trendsetting style. When we talk about K pop, 4-member group BLACKPINK comes to mind, the group not only has the lead in acing catchy music but also are emerging as global fashionistas. Today, we are listing the 3 trends the band’s alum Rosé is obsessed with. We scrolled through Rosé’s Instagram and noticed the 3 emerging pop trends the alum is currently obsessed with, scroll down to take a look.

Rosé loves her two-piece sets, whether they're composed of a tiny crop top and miniskirt or a more sporty set paired with lace-up combat boots. Rosé's style is cute and feminine, though Lisa's edgier tastes are likely rubbing off on her as the two continue to navigate the music industry together as colleagues and friends.

Skirts are a part of the Blackpink members' regular on-stage wardrobes, but Rosé continues wearing them without any prompting for her day-to-day activities. In October 2019, she wore a private school-inspired ensemble consisting of a button-down shirt and pleated gray skirt — note the knee-high socks and loafers too — that Blair Waldorf would have approved of. In another look from October 2020, Rosé wore a cropped houndstooth blazer over her bralette and pleated skirt combination, thus nailing a spring 2021 runway trend two seasons early.

Each Blackpink member is signed with a major luxury fashion house and for Lisa, her partner is Saint Laurent, and the presence of the brand’s luxe products is undeniable in the pop diva’s closet.

