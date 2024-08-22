BLACKPINK power: Quartet’s debut single WHISTLE becomes their 8th music video to amass 900 million views on YouTube

BLACKPINK continues to set an unprecedented standard of success for their contemporaries. Now, their debut single WHISTLE, that once reigned over music charts, has fetched them yet another milestone. The music video for this song has exceeded 900 million views on YouTube.

On August 22, BLACKPINK’s chart-topper WHISTLE has racked up a whopping 900 million views on its music video. This marks the group’s 8th music video to surpass the view count on YouTube.

Previously, DDU-DU-DDU-DU, Kill This Love, BOOMBAYAH, AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST, HOW YOU LIKE THAT, and its dance practice video, and Ice Cream feat. Selena Gomez have exceeded 900 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, released on August 8, 2016, WHISTLE managed to achieve the feat within 8 years of its release. On this day, BLACKPINK took to their official social media handles and shared the good news with the fans, thanking them for contributing to the group’s success.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

On August 8, 2016, BLACKPINK made their highly-anticipated debut with two singles - WHISTLE and BOOMBAYAH. Both songs became massive hits in South Korea, solidifying the K-pop ensemble’s position as an emerging girl group. With their surging popularity in the following years, the tracks also garnered massive global praise.

WHISTLE is a strong debut from the YG Entertainment girl group who showed their confidence and playfulness in the vibrant music video. The K-pop track is mainly infused with hip-hop and electronic influences.

Through the lyrics, the group expresses their desire to leave a lasting impression. The song also touches on themes of longing and yearning for an unforgettable connection, highlighting the depth of their emotions.

WHISTLE fits within the broader concept of K-pop, where love, confidence, and attraction all come together to create a magical atmosphere.

Watch WHISTLE MV here:

On the work front, BLACKPINK hasn’t had a release since their 2022 album Born Pink. The group was on an unofficial hiatus for almost two years and recently reunited on the occasion of their 8th debut anniversary on August 8, 2024.

Now, YG Entertainment confirmed that they will make their much-awaited comeback in 2025 and following the new release, the megastar girl group is set to embark on a world tour.

