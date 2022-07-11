BLACKPINK ranks atop Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings in July; Top 10 inside

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed girl group brand reputation rankings for this month. The rankings have been determined with the use of big data collected during the period of June 10 to July 10, based on the analysis of multiple factors like consumer participation, coverage in media, the volume of communication and interaction, and community indices of various girl groups.

Making it their second consecutive month, girl group BLACKPINK (Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa) ranks at number 1 on the list, with a brand reputation index of 3,133,666 points. The girl group’s positivity-negativity analysis reflects a score of 77.81 percent positive reactions. BLACKPINK’s keyword analysis, meanwhile, shows ‘Lisa’, ‘Instagram’ and ‘fashion show’ among the girl group’s high-ranking phrases, and ‘model’, ‘make a comeback’ and ‘surpass’, among their highest-ranking related terms. The girl group recently announced their plans for their long-awaited comeback.

With a brand reputation index of 3,120,003 points, rookie girl group IVE moves up a spot as compared to the previous month, ranking at number 2 for the month of July. fromis_9 follows at number 3, with their brand reputation index of 2,882,432 points reflecting an immense increase of 180.45 percent in their score from the previous month.

Reflecting a brand reputation index of 2,719,855 points, (G)I-DLE ranks at number 4 for this month. Meanwhile, TWICE follows closely with a brand reputation index of 2,709,945 points, rounding out the Top 5.

Check out the Top 10 for the month of July, below:

BLACKPINK IVE fromis_9 (G)I-DLE TWICE Girls’ Generation WJSN aespa Oh My Girl Red Velvet

