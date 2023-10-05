BLACKPINK reaches another milestone: First girl group to surpass 3 billion streams with THE ALBUM

BLACKPINK made history again with their THE ALBUM as it surpassed 3 billion streams on Spotify. This makes them the only girl group to achieve this feat. It is also the first female K-pop act to reach this milestone. Members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have set new bars in the music industry globally.

BLACKPINK’s THE ALBUM crosses 3 billion streams on Spotify

The group’s debut album THE ALBUM, was released on October 2, 2020 was their first full-length album since their debut in 2016. Within 3 years of its release, they have managed to receive more than 3 billion listens on Spotify globally. The album contains hits like How You Like That, Ice Cream which features Selena Gomez, Bet You Wanna featuring rapper Cardi B and Lovesick Girls. It quickly entered many charts like the Billboard 200 and Gaon Album Chart.

BLACKPINK’s second full-length album BORN PINK has also crossed the mark of 2 billion streams on Spotify within a year of its release. This makes them the only girl group and female K-pop act with such a large number of streams on an album. This record was previously held by Little Mix's Glory Days and Fifth Harmony's 7/27.

BLACKPINK’s recent activities

BLACKPINK successfully concluded their BORN PINK world tour earlier this September with their last performance in Seoul. The tour was a super success and held 66 concerts across 34 cities and saw more than 1.8 million audience members. The girls also performed to their solo songs. The group debuted in 2016 and celebrated their 7 year anniversary on August 8 this year.

Lisa made headlines as she performed in the Crazy Horse cabaret in Paris on September 28, 29 and 30. Many appreciated the bold move made by the MONEY singer. The show was attended by many VIPs and BLACKPINK members. Jisoo and Rosé also spread their magic at the Paris Fashion Week. While all of the members are doing their parts, what decisions they make regarding contract renewal is yet to be seen.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's BORN PINK and THE ALBUM become fastest albums to cross 2 billion streams on Spotify