BLACKPINK reigns on Billboard charts with Pink Venom; 2016 released Whistle MV crosses 800 million views
BLACKPINK is once again making records!
Just days before the release of their second mini-album, ‘Born Pink’, and the group is letting nothing stop them from painting the town with their colors. BLACKPINK dropped their pre-release track ‘Pink Venom’ on August 19 and immersed themselves into the comeback season with fervor.
The song continues to top music charts around the world as on September 12, the latest Billboard charts update revealed that ‘Pink Venom’ topped the Global Excl. U.S. chart for the third consecutive week. Moreover, it also maintained a high rank on the Billboard Global 200 chart with a No.2. It was reported that during the tracking week of September 2 to 8, BLACKPINK gathered 69.2 million streams and 3,000 sales in regions outside of the USA.
In another milestone, BLACKPINK’s ‘Whistle’ music video crossed 800 million views on YouTube. This makes it the girl group’s 6th one to record the number after ‘BOOMBAYAH’, ‘As If It's Your Last’, ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’, ‘Kill This Love’, and ‘How You Like That’. Released on August 8, 2016, the video took just a month over 6 years to achieve the staggering number while the ‘BOOMBAYAH’ music video also released on the same day stands at 1.4 billion views.
BLACKPINK continues to make the most of their comeback and so do their fans, Blinks, who are ready for more new music from the group. Their album ‘Born Pink’ is set to release on September 16 with a music video for the title track ‘Shut Down’.
