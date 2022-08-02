BLACKPINK to release 2 music videos for ‘BORN PINK’ comeback?

Not one but two? You heard that right BLINKs! BLACKPINK has announced their long awaited return to the music industry with a full album accompanied by a pre-release single followed by the whole release. This prompted the fans to question if just like the release of their first album 'The Album' in October 2020, there will be 2 music videos for the respective songs that will be promoted separately- one pre-release single and one title track.

According to BLACKPINK’s announcement of their upcoming release, 'BORN PINK', the single will be released in this month itself and the album will drop in the next month. Previous to the announcement of 'BORN PINK', the girl group’s agency, YG Entertainment, revealed that they have planned music videos with the biggest budget so far.

Taking a look at the past albums of BLACKPINK, fans can expect a fabulous music video for both, the pre-release single as well as the title track, like what was seen for 'How You Like That' and 'Lovesick Girls' in 2020.

Moreover, YG Entertainment has also confirmed that a world tour will follow the album as Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa may very well conduct the biggest world tour by a K-pop female act. Meanwhile, recently BLACKPINK released their first full group track in almost 2 years as 'Ready For Love' was revealed to the fans along with a music video. Set with the signature pop style of BLACKPINK, the track has already broken multiple records and established a strong place for itself in the girl group’s discography.



