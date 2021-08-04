BLACKPINK release '2021 SUMMER DIARY PREVIEW'; To launch eco friendly sofa as anniversary merch for BLINKs

BLINKs, get ready because a lot of exciting new things are on your way! On August 3, BLACKPINK shared a preview of their '2021 SUMMER DIARY'. The girls are seen enjoying and having a gala time in Seoul's famous Everland Park! The video is titled 'BLACKPINK IN YOUR WONDERLAND', a clever play of words on their famous 'BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA'! The girls are seen sporting colourful headbands, as they go on thrilling roller-coaster rides and playing fun games together.

It is refreshing and heartwarming to see the girls let their hair down and have a fun time at Everland, like regular citizens. Not just that, BLACKPINK members will be releasing a special series of merchandise for fans following their 5th anniversary. The collection will be launched on August 6, via Weverse shop. What’s special is that a portion of the goods in the collection will be made of environmentally friendly products!

The enviable collection of amazing 'green' goodies will include items such as sofas, tote bags, pouches, diary planners, t-shirts, phone cases, stickers and more. There will be a total of 44 goods up for sale. The sofa, in particular, drew attention as it is the first time a K-pop group is releasing a sofa as fan merchandise! The sofa will be decorated with drawings from BLACKPINK as well as motifs of their pets. The goodies are made of eco-friendly materials and designed in a way that reflects BLACKPINK's signature style and can be used practically as well. We cannot wait!

You can watch the video below:

