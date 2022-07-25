BLACKPINK to release music video for ‘Ready For Love’ soon; Details inside

BLACKPINK has begun their preparation for making an out of this world return to the world of music, quite literally. Owing to their recent game collaboration, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa will finally put out another full group music video after a seemingly unending drought for the BLINKs. It is however likely that the 3D avatars of the members will be starring in the video instead of the members themselves.

After previewing their long time, work in progress track, ‘Ready For Love’, at the first of the four concerts for collaboration project ‘BLACKPINK X PUBG MOBILE 2022 IN-GAME CONCERT: [THE VIRTUAL]' on July 23 as well as continuing their pompous celebration through the next day, the said track is ready for a welcoming drop soon. A look at the preview allows you to witness a fantastic hard hitting drop that breaks through a lyrical set up on the song as the signature BLACKPINK style takes over.

‘Ready For Love’ music video will be out on July 29 at 12 am EDT (1 pm KST, 9:30 am IST). The teaser shows a blast of fun awaiting with eccentric edge to the four different styles of the members of the group. Check out the teaser image below.

The last music video which starred the whole group was ‘Lovesick Girls’ that was released on October 2, 2020 along with the girl group’s first studio album ‘The Album’. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is said to have been preparing for a comeback in August, marking their return in almost 2 years.

Are you excited for the release of ‘Ready For Love’ and BLACKPINK’s comeback? Share with us below.

