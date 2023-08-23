BLACKPINK releases new song THE GIRLS as OST for BLACKPINK THE GAME; Animated music video out now

On August 23, BLACKPINK's highly awaited song THE GIRLS has finally been dropped and fans can not keep calm. The OST which was exclusively made for BLACKPINK THE GAME is out now and officially available for all the fans and listeners on the gaming app. During the celebration party video, the quartet spoke about the music video which is available on the app, and spoke about how they liked the app. Fans can not keep calm, as THE GIRLS song has already raised the bar high.

BLACKPINK releases new song THE GIRLS as OST for BLACKPINK THE GAME

One of the highly anticipated songs by the group was finally out on August 23 on BLACKPINK THE GAME app. Fans shared their excitement after hearing the song and enjoying the music video. The avatars of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa were to be seen in their How You Like That theme, where they show their amazing choreography. Fans show their love for the song and the members as they said Rosé and Jisoo's vocals maintained the high energy of the song throughout. On the other hand, Jennie and Lisa have taken over the fans' hearts with their exemplary rapping skills. To watch the music video fans have to download BLACKPINK THE GAME and get the exclusive experience.

About BLACKPINK THE GAME and the OST

The agency YG Entertainment and TakeOne Company joined hands back in April to drop a game that was themed around BLACKPINK for the fans. It was also decided that the original soundtrack exclusively for the game called THE GIRLS produced by renowned singer Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic and Danny Chung. It was announced to be released on May 18 alongside the game launch. However, it got delayed as the agencies stated they wished to provide high-quality content to the fans so that they can have their best experience playing the game on the app. They issued a formal apology to the fans regarding the delay and informed them about the new features of the app on their official Twitter account on August 4. At last, the song was announced to be released on August 23.

