BLACKPINK remains steady atop girl group brand reputation rankings; Top 10 inside

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed girl group brand reputation rankings for the month of March! Using big data collected during the period of February 13 to March 13, the rankings have been determined by analyzing multiple factors like consumer interest, coverage in media, the volume of communication and interaction, and community indices of various girl groups.

March’s score of 45,909,874 big data analysed, reflects a decrease of 7.82 percent in girl group brand big data, compared to 49,804,467 points in February 2022.

YG Entertainment’s girl group BLACKPINK continues to rank at number 1 for the month of March as well, recording a brand reputation index of 4,152,893 (participation index: 179,996; media index: 833,715; communication index: 999,040; community index: 2,140,142). The girl group’s index fell from 4,913,943 points in February, marking a 15.49 percent decrease. High-ranking phrases in BLACKPINK’s keyword analysis included “schedule abroad,” “fashion,” and “model”. Meanwhile, the group’s highest-ranking related terms included “release,” “recover,” and “selected.”

Meanwhile, Apink rises from rank 5 to rank 2 in the rankings for March, marking a 51.55 percent increase in their score since February, leading to a brand reputation index of 3,901,932 points. Girls’ Generation climbs up to rank 3, reflecting a brand reputation index of 3,390,267, with a 34.64 percent rise in their score since last month. Finally, TWICE comes in at rank 4, and Red Velvet rounds out the top 5.

Check out the top 10 for this month, below:

BLACKPINK Apink Girls’ Generation TWICE Red Velvet Oh My Girl aespa STAYC MAMAMOO IVE

