BLACKPINK reveals GO music video teaser ahead of DEADLINE comeback, don’t miss Hindi mention in clip

BLACKPINK is a largely beloved music group around the world and in India, where it enjoys a strong fandom. The same has often been reflected in the group’s streaming numbers in the country and constant fan support. It seems the quartet has taken notice of the same, with a recent, unexpected shoutout in the group’s teaser for GO’s upcoming music video. Fans were able to spot the title being written in Hindi as ‘Chalo.’

GO music video teaser includes a special BLACKPINK Indian fans shoutout

Is BLACKPINK coming to India for their next tour? Desi BLINKs are convinced that there’s an unmissable hint in the group’s latest teaser for their song GO. On February 24, local time, the music video teaser for their comeback song was released on the group’s social media. A sporty but cosmic vibe to the track, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa were seen flaunting their powerful visuals in the track.

Fans were quick to note that among the many languages GO was written in, including Korean, Spanish, Thai, English, Chinese, and Japanese, Hindi was included. It being only one of the seven languages to be a part of the music video teaser is a fact they did not miss out on. Many have taken this as an indirect confirmation that the group will tour in India, but only time will tell.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s latest album, coming in almost three and a half years following the release of BORN PINK in 2022, EP DEADLINE will be released on February 27, 2026, and will be led by the title track GO, alongside four other songs JUMP which was previously dropped as a digital single in 2025, Me and my, Champion, and Fxxxboy. It is the group’s third mini-album and follows their DEADLINE World Tour, which began with its first show on July 5, 2025, at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea, and ran till January 26, 2026, at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong.

