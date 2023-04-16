BLACKPINK rocks Coachella 2023: Full electrifying setlist- From Boombayah to Pink Venom and solo stages

BLACKPINK has done it again with their electrifying setlist at Coachella 2023, marking their first-ever headliner performance and second stage following a show in 2019 at the popular music festival. The all-girl K-pop group took the stage by storm with a setlist that included some of their biggest hits and left fans wanting more.

The lead-up to the performance

BLACKPINK fans had been eagerly anticipating the group's performance at Coachella 2023, which took place on the second day of the festival. The excitement was palpable as fans crowded around the stage, eagerly awaiting the arrival of the group.

The electrifying setlist

BLACKPINK kicked off their set with their smash hit ‘Pink Venom’ followed by ‘Kill This Love,’ which immediately set the tone for an unforgettable performance. They followed it up with ‘How You Like That’, ‘Kick It,’ and ‘Whistle (Extended Outro),’ all of which had the crowd singing and dancing along.

The stage was set on fire with the performances. After this, they interacted with their fans and audience. Then the stage continued with the girls taking a small break to prepare for their solo stages while the backup dancers showed some killer moves.

Soon after the break, Jennie kick-started the solo stage with ‘You and Me’ followed by Jisoo’s ‘FLOWER’, Rosé’s ‘On The Ground’ along with a few parts of 'Gone', and Lisa’s ‘MONEY’ (unreleased explicit version).

Then they took some time to interact with fans. The group also performed some of their newer tracks. The stage continued with ‘Boombayah’ which soon followed ‘Lovesick Girls’, ‘Playing With Fire’,’ Typa Girl’, ‘Shut Down’, ‘Tally’, and ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’. They concluded the stage with ‘Forever Young’ which was met with just as much enthusiasm as their other hits.

The Reception

The crowd went wild throughout BLACKPINK's set, with fans singing and dancing along to every song. The group's infectious energy and incredible stage presence had the audience completely captivated, with many declaring it the best performance of the festival.

BLACKPINK's first-ever headliner performance at Coachella 2023 was a massive success and solidified their status as one of the biggest girl groups in the world. With their incredible talent and stage presence, BLACKPINK has cemented their place in music history and fans can't wait to see what they have in store next.

