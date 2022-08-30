BLACKPINK: Rosé hangs out with Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter; Dylan O’Brien dances to ‘Pink Venom’

August 29 IST marked a memorable day for BLACKPINK and their fans, as the girl group arrived at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in style. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa were the talk of the town after their history-making performance of ‘Pink Venom’ which left everyone in awe.

The girl group’s interactions with other big names have also been making headlines. In particular, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift uploaded a clip of herself getting ready for the VMAs’ red carpet and taking on BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ challenge while putting her own spin on it.

As the evening went on, photos cropped up of BLACKPINK’s Rosé hanging out with Taylor Swift, and singer-songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter at the after-party of the Video Music Awards! Rosé brought a taste of her chic VMAs outfit to the after-party by opting for a black outfit, but took a more casual approach, looking ready to party.

Meanwhile, as BLACKPINK’s performance of ‘Pink Venom’ at the MTV VMAs continues to draw attention, Taylor Swift and Dylan O’Brien’s reaction to the same has been going viral on social media. In the videos, the two stars can be dancing and singing along while BLACKPINK performs, enthusiastically vibing to the track.

With this performance, BLACKPINK created history by becoming the first female K-pop artist to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. The quartet also took home the award for ‘Best Metaverse Performance’, while their beloved youngest member Lisa won the title of ‘Best K-pop’ with ‘LALISA’.

The quartet is set to drop their much-awaited album ‘BORN PINK’ in September, following which they are scheduled to embark on a world tour in October.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Little Women: Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun and Park Ji Hoo are three sisters with a close bond in highlight teaser