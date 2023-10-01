BLACKPINK Rosé's solo album R surpasses 600 million streams; First Korean female artist to record this feat

Rosé whose full name is Roseanne Park debuted in the K-pop music industry in 2016 as a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. It was only in March 2021 that Rosé made her solo debut by releasing her single album called R. Her solo debut album R has achieved a new milestone on the music streaming platform Spotify. Her single album consists of only two songs.

Rosé's solo debut angle R crossed 600 million streams on Spotify

Currently, Rosé's solo debut single album R has over 600 million streams on Spotify. Rosé's R is the first album by a Korean female artist to reach this milestone. Other than reaching 600 million streams, Rosé's album R has also sold over 840,000 physical album copies on the Circle Chart. R is a pop genre album that consists of two tracks namely On the Ground and Gone. Rosé is credited with writing lyrics for both tracks. On the Ground is the lead single of the album and also has a music video of its own. When the album was released, On the Ground garnered 41.6 million views in 24 hours and broke the record held by PSY's Gentleman. It entered at #70 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaked at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Another single titled Gone also has a music video that accumulated 15 million views in the first 24 hours. The song entered #29 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. R won the Asian Pop Music Awards for Top 20 Album of the Year - Overseas category in 2021.

BLACKPINK Rosé's recent activities

BLACKPINK's Rosé was seen at the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 fashion event as the ambassador for Saint Laurent. She accompanied Jisoo to Crazy Horse Paris to witness Lisa's cabaret debut performance which now comes to an end after three days of successful shows. Rosé was also seen enjoying her time with BLACKPINK's eldest member Jisoo when the latter defeated her in a game of chess. It is rumored that BLACKPINK's Rosé has agreed to renew her contract with YG Entertainment amidst the ongoing contract renewal uncertainty between the group, the rest of the members, and their agency.

