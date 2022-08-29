BLACKPINK rules the 2022 VMAs red carpet; ‘Pink Venom’ performance leaves crowd mesmerised

BLACKPINK brings the pain and the pleasure to the VMAs tonight as they made their debut at the event. The 2022 VMAs saw a star-studded lineup of attendees and performers and BLACKPINK was no less than the main event. Marking another history-making show for them, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa were the spotlight grabbing act as they entered the venue in jaw-droppingly fabulous matching all-black outfits.

Lisa’s iconic bangs took centre stage in black, she stood tall and chic. Jisoo on the other hand went for a deminine look, enough to dominate the rest with her usually appealing aura. Intricate detailing and mesh with a full skirt shining over the night completed her outfit.

Jennie was her fashionista self in a cut-out two piece with stars at the front. A bun in the back and a calm expression, she looked in total control. Last but not least, Rosé won with a fantastic top knot to exude the power in her style. Another knot like ensemble at her waist brought the drama.

Check out their full outfits below.

Soon after, BLACKPINK created history by becoming the first female K-pop artist to perform at the awards show. Debuting their performance of their latest single ‘Pink Venom’ which is a song off of their upcoming album ‘Born Pink’, the girl group went all out with the stage presence. In a crowd captivating display of their fabulous singing prowess Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa took the charge of their mics and pumped up the audiences.

