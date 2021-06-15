BLACKPINK’s 5th year anniversary has a lot in store for fans, says YG as it drops event name teaser

Read on to know more about BLACKPINK's 5th anniversary project here!

Only two months left till one of the top girl groups, BLACKPINK, completes five years of powerful music and melting people’s hearts across the world. The four members, Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rose, released their debut single album Square One August 8, 2016. With the group completing their fifth year milestone, YG Entertainment is planning a large-scale project to showcase their gratitude to the fans.

On June 15, The agency released a minimalistic teaser photo in classic BLACKPINK style with ‘4+1 PROJECT’ written in big font, announcing the start of the anniversary project. They also shared a link where all the information regarding the group’s fifth anniversary will be posted. No other details have been released yet and it is making fans more curious about the event. A representative from YG Entertainment said, “We have planned various types of projects to meet the love and expectations of the fans. The contents will be released sequentially on the event website (5th.blackpinkofficial.com).”

Check out the teaser below:

Fans are curious as the title seems to imply ‘4’ as in the four members and ‘1’ as in their fandom, BLINK. They’re also excited for the type of events that YG Entertainment will release for them. BLACKPINK became the first K-Pop girl group to perform at Coachella, the largest music festival in the USA in 2019. Each of their songs have turned out to become a global hit such as DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love, BOOMBAYAH, How You Like That and more.

Their recent release was an album titled ‘The Album’ which was released in October 2020 and debuted at No. 2 at the Billboard 200 chart!

BLINKs, how excited are you for the group’s fifth year anniversary? Tell us in the comments below!

