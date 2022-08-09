BLACKPINK’s 6th Anniversary Celebrations: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa relive their best memories

On August 8th, Jennie posted on Instagram, "Today is our debut. Happy 6th anniversary of BLACKPINK and BLINKs. There will be better news for everyone!” along with the photos of her activities as BLACKPINK. In the photos released by Jennie, BLACKPINK showed her youthful rookie days to her recent appearance, and the friendship of the members could be felt. Jennie then posted a video of her celebrating the 6th anniversary of BLACKPINK's debut with a comfortable outfit and bare face. With greetings, she drew a heart and gave a kiss.

Rosé posted a group photo of BLACKPINK on her Instagram, saying, “Congratulations on the 6th anniversary of our beloved BLACKPINK members. Rosé said, "After a long practice period and debuting together for 6 years, we shared so many memories and learned a lot. Thank you so much for being my member and family. We are always lacking, but please take care of us in the future. I love you. I am infinitely grateful to BLINKs, who are always by our side to support and be by our side. I am so grateful for each and every precious memory we have accumulated over the past 6 years, and I think it is the 6th anniversary that we look forward to in the future. Congratulations," she said, expressing her special love.

Lisa wrote on Instagram, "I can't live without these girls. Congratulations on the 6th anniversary of BLACKPINK. This year will be another big year for us, I love you." Jisoo also said, “Happy 6th anniversary my beloved, BLACKPINK forever”. On the other hand, BLACKPINK will release the pre-release single 'Pink Venom' on August 19, raising the enthusiasm for a comeback. The album will be released in September, and the world tour will be held in October.

