BLACKPINK’s ‘BOOMBAYAH’ achieves THIS record on Spotify; Lisa drops captivating ‘MONEY’ dance practice video

The girls of BLACKPINK are BLINKing bright! BLACKPINK’s ‘BOOMBAYAH’ has surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify, the world’s biggest music platform. This makes it the group’s seventh song to cross the mark. Member LISA is also soaring high after making her solo debut with ‘LALISA’. A fierce dance practice video for the second song ‘MONEY’ is here.

Released in 2016 as one of the double title tracks on the group’s debut single album ‘SQUARE ONE’, ‘BOOMBAYAH’ has become one of the many anthems that the girls have gifted the world with. The catchy nature of the song has everyone asking for more with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa making it their mission to spread the BLACKPINK fever over the world.

Previously, their songs 'Kill This Love', 'How You Like That', 'DDU-DU DDU-DU', 'Ice Cream', ‘AS IF IT’S YOUR LAST’ and Jennie’s solo debut ’SOLO’ have reached the 300 million streams milestone.

Not just that, the group has been marshalling on the individual front as Lisa’s ‘LALISA’ music video recently broke 2 Guinness World Records for ‘the most-viewed YouTube music video by a solo artist in 24 hours’ and ‘the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist’.

With ‘MONEY’ receiving viral fame, thanks to its trendy dance moves and bouncy beats, the dance practice video aims to highlight the vivacious personality that Lisa carries around, more evident in recent days. Check out the video below.

