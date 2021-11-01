BLACKPINK’s ‘BOOMBAYAH’ hits 1.3 billion views; Lisa’s ‘MONEY’ rakes in 200 million of its own

The world has been painted in BLACK and PINK colours in more ways than one and we are here to witness these milestones in reality. The four girls of BLACKPINK debuted on August 8, 2016, and now 5 years since its release, the music video for one of the title tracks is still one of the favourites.

‘BOOMBAYAH’ has officially crossed 1.3 billion views on YouTube and while it is in and of itself a huge deal, it is the first debut music video by any K-pop artist to do so. In a competitive space like the Korean music industry, these girls have made their name like no other and continue to make it shine brighter each day.

This is the girl group’s third music video to reach the unbelievably massive number following ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ and ‘Kill This Love’. The group has made history in five years, 2 months and 23 days since the music video first dropped.

Further proving this, youngest member Lisa is marching ahead with her own solo releases. Releasing her debut solo album ‘LALISA’ on September 10, the performance music video for the track other than the titular, ‘MONEY’ was released on September 23. Instantly garnering viral fame, the video has crossed 200 million views as of November 1. Though a b-side track, ‘MONEY’ has seen as much fame if not more than ‘LALISA’, owing to its catchy tune and dance-challenged choreography.

Onwards and upwards, kudos to the BLACKPINK girls and team.

