BLACKPINK’s ‘BOOMBAYAH’ MV hits 1.4 billion views; Creates new record

On April 23 at around 5.45 am KST (2.15 am IST), BLACKPINK’s music video for ‘BOOMBAYAH’ crossed the 1.4 billion views mark on YouTube. With this, BLACKPINK has officially made history, as ‘BOOMBAYAH’ is the first K-pop debut music video in history to ever reach this massive milestone!

The music video was originally released on August 8, 2016. This means that it took just over five years, eight months, and 14 days for ‘BOOMBAYAH’ to reach the 1.4 billion views mark. Further, with this latest achievement, BLACKPINK now becomes the only female K-pop artist to have reached this milestone with three different music videos. The girl group previously recorded this achievement with their music videos for the songs ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ and ‘Kill This Love’.

In November 2021, ‘BOOMBAYAH’ had officially crossed 1.3 billion views on YouTube, in five years, two months, and 23 days since the music video’s release. At the time, the music video had become the first debut music video by any K-pop artist to hit this mark on the platform. The music video’s slew of ‘firsts’ extends even further back, as it also holds the record for becoming the first K-pop debut music video to hit the 1.1 billion views mark, as well the 1 billion mark.

The song was released alongside BLACKPINK’s ‘WHISTLE’, as part of the girl group’s digital debut single album ‘SQUARE ONE’. Upon its release, ‘BOOMBAYAH’ topped the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart in the first week of sales.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

