BLACKPINK’s Dance Machine Lisa: Listing our 6 favourite fancams of the unofficial Dance Queen

Today, we’re making a list of our favourite fancams where Lisa showed her dancing prowess, regardless of the number of views. Let’s go!

A lead dancer, strict mentor, a judge on a Chinese idol show - BLACKPINK’s Lisa wears multiple hats. The most energetic member of the top global girl group of the K-Pop industry, Lalisa or Lisa has performed at incredibly great stages and made them all turn into stellar performances. One of her many nicknames is ‘Thai Goddess’, as she was born and raised in Thailand before coming to South Korea to follow her passion.

Even before she started making her mark on the world with BLACKPINK, she was establishing herself in the YG family. She joined the YG family in 2011 and prior to her debut, took part in other projects such as modelling and acting in other Korean celebs' music videos. The one major thing that attracts everyone to Lisa is her incredible confidence and stage presence.

Now a definite professional, she’s been showing off her skills and confidence since the very start. Not to forget her expressions that change with almost every other beat! Even during the YG auditions, her on-stage confidence and off-stage attitude was the thing that charmed the judges! And she’s not just a dance machine, she’s even called a dance computer because she can look at a dance, memorise it in a jiffy and dance!

So how about we look at the Dance Machine’s favourite fancams? Let’s look at them!

Solo Swalla Dance - 190424

Starting with the fancam in which Lisa looks nothing short of an ethereal beauty. With strong winds making her hair fly, the stage lights, her crop top-shorts fit, the limelight, the fog, it almost looks like she’s floating. Every move of hers is as smooth as butter and who can forget the many body rolls she did?

HOW YOU LIKE THAT - 200628

This stage outfit will prove why Lisa is also known as one of the biggest fashion trendsetters in K-Pop. It’s because she can pull off any outfit, just like this puffed-up, thread-y distressed denim shoulder jacket paired with printed shorts and blood red boots. This topped with the powerful song How You Like That and its killer moves - a definite win!

PRETTY SAVAGE - 201010

This is arguably the best fancam that shows the true power of the Dance Machine Lisa. From seductive to funky, to confident to at times sweet - Lisa’s professional dancer switch never turns off. In addition to her hitting all the beats, her changing expressions make watching this fancam look like a buffet!

BOOMBAYAH - 170514

Lisa was made for the stage and this fancam shows why. Just a year after the group’s debut, BLACKPINK performed Boombayah at the YG X UNICEF Walking Festival. One can’t help but automatically smile watching Lisa have so much fun while performing! Lisa’s dance in this is still as flawless and smooth as her recent ones! Missing long hair Lisa hours are officially open.

DDU DU DDU DU - 180707

Somehow Lisa looks younger in this than a fancam of her from a year ago! Nonetheless, she only looks younger, but her dance and expressions are still as powerful and impactful as now! Especially the dance break in the end!

KILL THIS LOVE - 190406

Almost dressed up like a colorful version of Lara Croft, Lisa’s outfits, expressions and dance moves totally made her look locked-and-loaded with weapons - weapons that steal your heart! The red and black outfit paired with black gloves make the stage much hotter!

So these were our favourite fancams! What about yours? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :News1

