BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BTS’ V’s new photo allegedly taken at his house fuels dating rumors between K-pop stars

BLACKPINK member Jennie and BTS member V’s dating rumors continue to catch the attention of the public as a new photo has surfaced on the internet. Shared by the same Twitter account who previously revealed the two’s selfie saying that it was taken during V’s visit to LA for the CELINE fashion show, this one is allegedly from V’s home.

The said photo shows Jennie and V standing in front of the famous mirror outside the latter’s house. The same has previously been spotted in multiple selfies taken by the ‘Christmas Tree’ singer. The leaked photo goes into extreme detail as to capturing the actual hallway where now some added props can be seen.

Check out the original post below.

Fans of the two K-pop stars have once again taken to the social media platform to discuss if the photo is indeed real or another edit made by someone with really believable editing skills. The leaked photo shows Jennie and V in matching white T-shirts and loose pants where the BLACKPINK member can be seen snapping the photo while the BTS member is busy on his phone.

So far, neither HYBE nor YG Entertainment have responded to the new photo. However, the last one prompted the BLACKPINK member’s agency to speak out about the girl group’s upcoming schedule as there were talks of the two meeting up in New York. YG Entertainment replied with, “BLACKPINK will depart from the country on August 25 for the United States and will be busy carrying out their tight schedule, including their performance at the ‘MTV VMAs’ and the promotional activities for their second full-length album.”

What do you think? Are the photos real or fake? Let us know below.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK makes yet another record as upcoming album ‘BORN PINK’ surpasses 2 million pre-orders