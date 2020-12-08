BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Jisoo, ASTRO & more teach us how to transform outfits during ever changing seasons

We’re taking inspiration from BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Jisoo, ASTRO and many more to learn how to make your wardrobe work during rapidly changing seasons.

2020 may have been quite a slow burn but it seems like 2020 is flying by so fast! Winter will soon end and we’re looking at foolproof ways to transition from winter to spring, inspired by our favourite Korean celebrities, of course. So ditch your heavy coats for lighter pieces and brighter colours and scroll down to explore some wearable outfit ideas you can try to spice up your fashion and beauty looks!

Plaid and Pastel: Plaid is often associated with a preppy look but it is the perfect transitional ensemble to go from Winter to Spring/Summer.

Earthy Tones: When it comes to earthy tones, ASTRO can take a master class in cohesive dressing with their light-coloured suits that mimic the colours of nature and earth. They always look elegant and cool at the same time.

Big Bow: Pearls, tweed, and the big bow: these are often the signature elements of Chanel and perfect transitional pieces, and Jennie from BLACKPINK has them all! One thing we’ve learnt from Jennie’s style: The bigger the bow, the bigger the statement, whether dressed up and red-carpet-ready or dressed down in jeans.

Puffy Sleeves: Seolhyun, Jisoo, and Shuhua all have different takes on this trend, but we love all of them. Be it a feminine touch or a vintage edge. Puffy sleeves are more than enough to capture everyone’s attention, and it also looks great in photos!

Oversized Suits: Suits are often thought of as perfect when it has a customized fit, but Zico, YoonA, and Sunmi have time and again been spotted breaking the convention with loose, over-sized coordinates that gives their look a street, hip vibe.

