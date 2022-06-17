BLACKPINK’s Jennie to appear in The Weeknd’s HBO series ‘The Idol’?

On June 17, a South Korean media outlet released an exclusive report, stating that BLACKPINK’s Jennie is currently in talks after having received an offer to appear in ‘The Idol’. An HBO series, ‘The Idol’ is an upcoming drama created by Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd), Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson (creator of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’).

While The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp will be starring in the leading roles, Troye Sivan, Steve Zissis, and Juliebeth Gonzalez will be appearing as supporting characters. The series will reportedly follow a self-help guru who is also the leader of a modern-day cult, as he enters a complicated relationship with a pop idol on the rise.

According to the report, although the role offered to Jennie is unknown, it appears likely to be a supporting or cameo appearance. Further, the report states that filming for ‘The Idol’ is known to currently be underway in Los Angeles. California.

Last year in November, collaboration rumours had sparked when BLACKPINK’s Jennie and The Weeknd were spotted exchanging a hug while being out and about following the Halloween weekend.

Meanwhile, last month, South Korean media outlets also dished on the possibility of BLACKPINK making a comeback as early as July. The report shared that the YG Entertainment girl group is expected to make a comeback in the third quarter and head onto a tour in the fourth quarter of 2022. Prior to this, Jennie had also announced in a YouTube video that a BLACKPINK comeback is coming soon. BLACKPINK’s next release will mark their return as a group following their first Korean studio album, and second album overall, ‘The Album’, which dropped in October 2020.

Stay tuned for more updates!

