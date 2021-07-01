BLACKPINK’s Jennie becomes first Korean SOLO artist to surpass 300 million Spotify streams

The rapper’s solo debut keeps breaking more records. Read more about them.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie becomes the first Korean solo artist to surpass 300 million streams on Spotify with her single ‘SOLO’. She created a new record to her name since she broke the record by PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’ in October 2020 to become the most streamed solo artist of South Korea. In addition to that, now she has more than 300 million streams on Spotify which is the world’s largest music streaming platform. SOLO topped the iTunes charts in numerous countries and was part of the Top 10 in US iTunes chart. It even won the Best Digital Song Award called a Bonsang at the Golden Disk Awards of 2020.

Jennie was the first BLACKPINK member to make a solo debut. She released ‘SOLO’ in 2018 as a song which showed confidence after a breakup instead of sorrow or sadness to indicate independence. The song debuted and peaked at number one on Gaon Digital Chart while it became her first number one on the Billboard World Digital Songs chart. The music video displayed the journey of Jennie from a naive to strong and independent woman and has garnered more than 650 million views. This made Jennie the first Korean solo artist to have a music video with more than 600 millions viewsThe instrumentals and melody line were praised by audience and critics. SOLO’s catchy chorus and the accompanying performance by Jennie caught a lot of attention amongst the public.

BLACKPINK is currently preparing for their ‘4+1 Project’ which celebrates the group’s fifth anniversary in August. Meanwhile, ‘BLACKPINK: THE MOVIE’ will be releasing in theatres soon and the tickets are now open for sale.

